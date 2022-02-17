New assistant sheriff appointed

SAN DIEGO – On Feb. 25, Commander Theresa Adams-Hydar will be appointed to the position of Assistant Sheriff of the Detention Services Bureau.

Adams-Hydar began her career in 1995 as a deputy working in the jails. In 1997, she graduated from the Sheriff's Law Enforcement Academy. She has worked several assignments in her 27-year career, including patrol, investigations and human resources. As a captain, she was in charge of the North Coastal Sheriff's Station, which includes the Cities of Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, as well as the unincorporated area of Rancho Santa Fe.

Adams-Hyd...