San Diego County Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition kicks off 2022 tax season

Free tax prep program supports low- to moderate-income families

SAN DIEGO – A new tax season is here and United Way of San Diego County, 211 San Diego and the Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition are providing valuable information on tax credits and free tax preparation services available to hardworking low- and moderate-income individuals and families in San Diego County.

The earned income tax credit is a refundable tax credit designed to reduce the tax burden on families and keep them out of poverty. The EITC helps families and individuals that qualify reduce the taxes they owe or increase their refund so they can put more money toward rent, school t...