Neal named to NSLS at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ashlynn Paige Neal of Fallbrook has also been selected to join the University of Alabama’s chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success.

Membership in the NSLS is available to a limited number of students in honor of their academic accomplishment and leadership potential. Neal’s achievement of a 3.3+ GPA provides her the honor of joining as a Presidential member.

NSLS honors excellence and distinguishes itself by providing members access to a five-step leadership program in which they will develop skills that will drive their success beyond the classroo...