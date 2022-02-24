Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'My experience with long Covid' [Village News, Letter, 2/17/22]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:31pm



John, you misplace opinion and fact. You state your opinion as fact much of the time as you did in the last paragraph of your latest letter to the editor. Unfortunately, I do not think you recognize any difference if you are stating it. You are so enamored with your own thoughts, beliefs and intellect that you believe there is no chance that you might be wrong about anything. It must be almost Godlike to entertain such beliefs and to dispense the same from on high to the vast uneducated multitude below.

Obviously to be worthy of your rebuttal is considered by you as something to attack and point out as totally wrong. Facts be damned, my opinions are law. Nice try and, come November, those folk in the government who have been elected but look down on we unwashed masses will get a report card.

I do not think it will show acceptance for the mandates imposed.

My opinion is that the best and the brightest steer clear of political office, including school boards. I hope it is changing, we do not need John Terrell-types trying to run our lives.

Max Myers

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/25/2022 01:48