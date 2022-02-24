Re: 'My experience with long Covid' [Village News, Letter, 2/17/22]

John, you misplace opinion and fact. You state your opinion as fact much of the time as you did in the last paragraph of your latest letter to the editor. Unfortunately, I do not think you recognize any difference if you are stating it. You are so enamored with your own thoughts, beliefs and intellect that you believe there is no chance that you might be wrong about anything. It must be almost Godlike to entertain such beliefs and to dispense the same from on high to the vast uneducated multitude below.

Obviously to be worthy of your rebuttal is considered by you as something to attack and point out as totally wrong. Facts be damned, my opinions are law. Nice try and, come November, those folk in the government who have been elected but look down on we unwashed masses will get a report card.

I do not think it will show acceptance for the mandates imposed.

My opinion is that the best and the brightest steer clear of political office, including school boards. I hope it is changing, we do not need John Terrell-types trying to run our lives.

Max Myers