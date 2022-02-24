Warrior girls win first two basketball playoff games

Last updated 2/24/2022 at 5:03pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls basketball team defeated Chula Vista and St. Joseph Academy in the Warriors' first two CIF Division II playoff games.

The Warriors obtained a 70-29 victory against Chula Vista at home Feb. 15 and then prevailed over St. Joseph by a 52-35 margin in the Feb. 18 game at Fallbrook.

"We're peaking at the righ...