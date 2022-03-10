Hass Avocado Board announces opening of annual board nominations

Industry members sought to help lead the future of the avocado industry

MISSION VIEJO – Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the Hass Avocado Board is calling for passionate avocado industry members to consider serving in one of 12 board positions to help continue building on the success of the past two decades.

Annual board nominations provide industry members with the opportunity to take an active leadership role in helping HAB to promote the consumption of Hass avocados in the United States. HAB has played an important catalyst role in making avocados the envy of the produce industry. Avocado consumption in the United States has grown to 8.55 lbs. per...