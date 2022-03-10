Tech to make gardening more fun

Devices like smartphones and tablets can make gardening easier and more efficient.

FALLBROOK – Many people take to the great outdoors to escape the increasingly tech-driven daily grind. Though that's an understandable perspective, gardeners who aren't deploying tech in their home gardens could be missing out on a host of benefits that could help their plants, flowers and vegetables thrive.

Devices like smartphones and tablets have made many aspects of life easier and more efficient, and various tech products can do the same when working in the garden.

Plant monitor: Plant monitors are sensors that can keep tabs on the health of plants and deliver that information to gar...