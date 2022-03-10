Fallbrook's rugby team wins girls high school championship

FALLBROOK – Under a beautiful California sky, Saturday, Feb. 26, the SoCal Youth Rugby Girls High School 7s Championship was held in Fallbrook. Four teams from Southern California, Fallbrook, Tesoro, Poway and Torrey Pines high schools all set their sights on the Division 1 Trophy.

The reigning 2021 champions, Fallbrook High girls continued their success into 2022 sweeping the regular season competition and most impressively denying all teams' access to the try zone; and the Lady Warriors were adamant to continue that streak into the final play-offs.

In addition to the hype of play-off r...