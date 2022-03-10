Warrior netters start season 2-2

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's boys tennis team began the 2022 season by splitting the Warriors' first four matches.

The Warriors opened play Feb. 17 with a 15-3 home win over Rancho Buena Vista, lost a 15-3 March 1 match at home against San Marcos, defeated Orange Glen by an 18-0 score March 2 in Escondido, and fell by a 15-3 margin March 3 at Poway.

Fallbrook has 10 players this year, so the Warriors have no junior varsity team. "The way it worked out this year is not horrible because I do get to focus on the 10 guys who will be playing, " said Fallbrook coa...