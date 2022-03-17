A guide to buying and setting up a bird bath

Although pedestal style bird baths are attractive, baths closer to the ground tend to attract more birds. Village News/Metrophoto

FALLBROOK – Warm weather means more opportunities to spend time outdoors while at home. Whether your favorite form of outdoor recreation includes sitting on the patio reading or digging in the garden, there's a good chance that you will be sharing the space with local wildlife. Optimizing opportunities to view and interact with backyard wildlife can make the great outdoors even more enjoyable.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology indicates that there are around 2,059 bird species on the continent of North America. Red-winged blackbirds, yellow-rumped warblers, American robins, and chipping spar...