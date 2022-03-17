Garden club presents "The World of Agaves," celebrates 91 years

The world of agaves will be the subject of the program at this month's Fallbrook Garden Club's meeting. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Jeff Moore will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club's March 29 general meeting. He is a succulent expert, garden designer, photographer and author who for 26 years has owned Solana Succulents Nursery.

Moore has written five books, "Aloes and Agaves in Cultivation," "Soft Succulents," "Spicy Succulents," and "Under the Spell of Succulents." His newest book, written along with co-author, Jeremy Spath, is "Agaves-Species, Hybrids, and Cultivars."

FGC meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time is at 12:30 p.m .; the business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

