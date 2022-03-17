Let's have a grand time at Bark in the Park

Tracey and Carter Moe, with Ottoand friend Nikka, have generously donated to support Bark in the Park, a fundraiser for the off-leash area at Live Oak County Park.

FALLBROOK – Bark in the Park, a fundraiser for the off-leash area at Live Oak County Park, is being held Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All are invited to join the fun.

The event kicks off with a Blessing of the Animals, followed by a community dog walk throughout the park. A Frisbee dog demo will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by Ranger Chris and his raptor presentation, then a Sheriff canine demonstration and contests begin.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks and an assortment of vendor booths while wandering with their family and furry friends throughout the soccer field area at Live Oak County Park. Join them for a pawsome time at the park.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookdogpark.com or call 760-696-5170.

Submitted by Friends of Live Oak Dog Park.