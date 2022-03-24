Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Money Talk workshop offered

 
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 10:20am

Marianne M. Nolte, CFP®, of Imagine Financial Services will present a "Women & Wealth - Money Talk" Saturday, April 2. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Marianne M. Nolte, CFP®, of Imagine Financial Services will present a "Women & Wealth - Money Talk" Saturday, April 2, from 10-11 a.m.

This educational workshop will be held at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Rd.

Topics to be covered include account types, wills, trusts, beneficiaries, taxes and the widow's trap as well as social security claiming age.

Space is limited so any women interested in attending should reserve their seat for this complimentary event soon. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 760-472-5155.

Reader Comments(0)

