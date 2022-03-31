Kids Art Zone to be featured at the Vintage Car Show May 29

FALLBROOK – The 55th Annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show and Swap Meet is being held this year at Bates Nut Farm, Valley Center, Sunday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register a show car or to purchase swap booth space, go to www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org and click on the appropriate red buttons.

Daniel Martinez, local artist and art educator, will be running the "Kid's Art Zone" in its own area adjacent to the Zoo. In addition, Martinez will have booths of his own fine art, posters, digital prints, paintings, found art and vintage toys for sale.

