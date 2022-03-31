Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County advertises bids for Rainbow Canyon Road resurfacing

 
Last updated 4/1/2022 at 2:52pm



Joe Naiman

for the Valley News

The County of Riverside approved the advertisement for bid of the Rainbow Canyon Road resurfacing project.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 March 22 to advertise the project for bid and to approve the plans and specifications for the project which will resurface approximately 1 mile of the road between Frontage Road and the Temecula city limits. Bids are due by 2 p.m. April 13, and the supervisors also found the resurfacing to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

The County of Riverside’s general pla...



