County advertises bids for Rainbow Canyon Road resurfacing

Joe Naiman

for the Valley News

The County of Riverside approved the advertisement for bid of the Rainbow Canyon Road resurfacing project.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 March 22 to advertise the project for bid and to approve the plans and specifications for the project which will resurface approximately 1 mile of the road between Frontage Road and the Temecula city limits. Bids are due by 2 p.m. April 13, and the supervisors also found the resurfacing to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

