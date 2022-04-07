How to help kids with math

Parents may need to make a concerted effort to help their children with math at home. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Many parents recall struggling with math at one point or another in their academic careers. According to PBS, little is known about the neurobiological or environmental causes of math disabilities. Many experts attribute them to various deficits in a handful of skill types, including difficulties connecting the relationship between numbers and the quantities they represent and an incomplete understanding of the language of math.

Determining what's behind a student's struggles with math may require a collective effort on the part of parents and educators. Parents also may need...