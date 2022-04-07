Residents are asked to share their harvest
Last updated 4/7/2022 at 5:48pm
Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor
Fallbrook Food Pantry is looking to recruit more volunteers with a new program that expands the amount of donated produce the pantry can provide its clients. The pantry already involves many residents as volunteers in its mission to provide a nutritious diet to people in need. While many residents work to collect, organize and distribute food, supporters want residents to know that the pantry can use any extra fruit they may have on the trees in their yards.
The new program is called FRESH, Fallbrook residents enjoying shared harvest.
According to case ma...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)