Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Residents are asked to share their harvest

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2022 at 5:48pm

Fallbrook Food Pantry volunteer Stephanie repackages carrots that were donated by a local grocery store. The food pantry provides its clients with a variety of produce.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Fallbrook Food Pantry is looking to recruit more volunteers with a new program that expands the amount of donated produce the pantry can provide its clients. The pantry already involves many residents as volunteers in its mission to provide a nutritious diet to people in need. While many residents work to collect, organize and distribute food, supporters want residents to know that the pantry can use any extra fruit they may have on the trees in their yards.

The new program is called FRESH, Fallbrook residents enjoying shared harvest.

According to case ma...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/08/2022 00:27