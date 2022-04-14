Donna Ruth Barton passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on March 29, 2022. Donna, who was born Nov. 24, 1932, was a lifelong learner and reader who possessed a rapacious memory and biting wit. Her world revolved around her husband and family whom she loved unconditionally.

Throughout her lifetime, Donna was active in local golf, bridge, and volunteering at the Fallbrook Angel Shop. Thanksgiving, Easter, and Christmas were sacrosanct holidays which Donna celebrated with family. Donna raised four independent children who were taught to fight their own battles, fix their own problems, and pursue education, which enabled them to succeed in the real world.

Donna is survived by her four children: Laurie Barton, Kristen Barton, David and Michael Barton. She now rests peacefully with her husband, Lee Barton, in Heaven.