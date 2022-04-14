Who was Jesus?

Dr. Rick Koole

LifePointe Church

This month hundreds of millions of Christians around the world will celebrate Easter. It is a day set aside to commemorate a time two thousand years ago when Jesus, who was God’s son in human flesh, lived a life without sin, was crucified, buried, and after three days rose from the dead. One of the most important questions each of us must grapple with is “who exactly was Jesus?” Thousands of books have tackled this question but let me share a very brief look at the first three verses in the Book of Hebrews that beautifully declare the divinity of Jesus, the star of the Easter Story.

Jesus was the Divine Articulator: In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son (Hebrews 1:1-2). When Jesus preached the Sermon on the Mount, he was explaining how much God loves us and how he wants us to live in response to that love. He also clearly laid out what each must do to receive eternal salvation after death. Jesus, as God’s son, was the Divine Articulator; he was speaking for God.

Jesus was the Divine Appointee: But in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things. (Hebrews 1:2). As God’s son, Jesus is the appointed heir of all things both in heaven and on earth. Jesus is described as the “fullness” of God.

Jesus was the Divine Architect: And through whom also he made the universe (Hebrews 1:2). The Bible is clearly talking about Jesus when it declares, “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made, and without him nothing was made that was made.”

Jesus was the Divine Adjective: The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being (Hebrews 1:3). As an adjective describes a noun, Jesus perfectly described his father. The best way for us to know what God is like is to learn about Jesus, what he said and how he loved.

Jesus was the Divine Administrator: Sustaining all things by his powerful word. (Hebrews 1:3). Jesus not only created all things, but continues to actively oversee all of his creation. That includes taking a personal interest in you and your life.

Jesus was the Divine Atonement: After he had provided purification for sins (Hebrews 1:3). The reason Jesus went to the cross of Calvary was to pay for our sins. Only he, as the sinless son of God, was qualified to pay the penalty we owed because of our sin.

Jesus is our Divine Advocate: He sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven. (Hebrews 1:3). After the resurrection Jesus returned to heaven and was seated next to God his father. It is so encouraging to know that he is literally interceding for us. The Bible tells us that while Satan is hard at work “day and night” accusing the followers of Jesus with all kinds of lies and misinformation, Jesus is seated at the right hand of God his father “making intercession for us.”

I hope these three verses help you better understand who Jesus was and why hundreds of millions of people around the world continue to celebrate that day 2000 years ago when Jesus rose victorious from the grave.