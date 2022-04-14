Madrigal, Gartner, Espinoza given all-league girls soccer recognition
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Valley League girls soccer coaches selected three Fallbrook High School players to the 2021-22 all-league teams.
Adrianna Madrigal and Rori Gartner were chosen for the Valley League first team. Panther Espinoza was given second-team distinction.
“I’m very happy for them because they worked so hard,” said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra.
The Warriors placed fourth in the Valley League standings with a 4-4-2 record. Fallbrook’s 7-8-3 overall record includes a loss in the first round of the CIF Division III playoffs.
“It was really a great team. They...
