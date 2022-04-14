Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Madrigal, Gartner, Espinoza given all-league girls soccer recognition

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:09pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League girls soccer coaches selected three Fallbrook High School players to the 2021-22 all-league teams.

Adrianna Madrigal and Rori Gartner were chosen for the Valley League first team. Panther Espinoza was given second-team distinction.

“I’m very happy for them because they worked so hard,” said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra.

The Warriors placed fourth in the Valley League standings with a 4-4-2 record. Fallbrook’s 7-8-3 overall record includes a loss in the first round of the CIF Division III playoffs.

“It was really a great team. They...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/15/2022 10:28