Madrigal, Gartner, Espinoza given all-league girls soccer recognition

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 3:09pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League girls soccer coaches selected three Fallbrook High School players to the 2021-22 all-league teams.

Adrianna Madrigal and Rori Gartner were chosen for the Valley League first team. Panther Espinoza was given second-team distinction.

“I’m very happy for them because they worked so hard,” said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra.

The Warriors placed fourth in the Valley League standings with a 4-4-2 record. Fallbrook’s 7-8-3 overall record includes a loss in the first round of the CIF Division III playoffs.

“It was really a great team. They...