Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Coldwell Banker names top agents for March

 
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:43pm

Coldwell Banker Village Properties' Top Selling and Top Producing Agent for the month of March is Heidi Dickens.

Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced that Tom Van Wie is its Top Listing Agent for the month of March.

 

