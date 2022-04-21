Fallbrook brings back the annual Avocado Festival

All eyes are on the Avo 500 Race, where young contestants raced their own hand-built avocado-styled race cars. The boy on the far right is Harry Moore, 2, whose avocado earned him second place in the final race at the 2019 Avocado Festival. Village News/ Cari Hachmann photo

Hannah Hanford

Writer

The Avocado Festival returns to Fallbrook Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to COVID, the Avocado Festival had been an annual event for the community of Fallbrook, but since COVID happened, the Avocado Festival has been on pause since the last one was held, three years ago.

"We had to cancel the festival in 2020 the month before and could not have it in 2021 because of restrictions," Chamber of Commerce CEO Lila MacDonald said. As for next year, "I am not sure what the future holds, but if we are able, we will be having it."

With the future unknown with COVID, the community and visitors will be happy to hear that the county is allowing big events like the Avocado Festival to happen again and they can expect new and different changes to the festival.

"There are more craft/small biz vendors. This is due to Covid. More people left corporate and started their own small businesses and crafting. We have two wineries in the Main Stage area, Fallbrook Winery and Monserate Vineyards, and Booze Bros will be the beer. Music is Band Whiskey Ridge and local band Raiz Music," said MacDonald.

Those who attend the festival can also expect new and existing traditions that come along with it.

"My two favorite parts are the Artisan Walk on Alvarado which features 33 artisan vendors that do everything from avocado brownies, to avocado earrings, to many artisan avocado-themed products,"MacDonald said, "Definitely a must see in the event! My other favorite is the guacamole contest where amateurs and professionals vie for the title of Best Guacamole."

MacDonald added, "This is a street fair that pays kudos to the avocado. They are in high demand and get sent out of the area to those paying a premium. So any that we have, will sell out early. We encourage all vendors to carry "avocado-themed products. We post a list on our website of the vendors that do."

MacDonald hopes that with the Avocado Festival returning, it will be successful.

"It brings a lot of people into town that see our community and that continue to come back and shop," MacDonald said when asked about the success of this year's festival.

For more information on the Avocado Festival, including shuttles into town from four different parking lots, visit https://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/avocado-festival/.