Friendly Sons of St. Patrick present quilt for community service
Last updated 4/23/2022 at 4:22pm
VISTA – Margaret and Ron Landsel were presented with a commemorative quilt in recognition of their distinguished Community Service, from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, North County and the American Combat Veterans of War; during their Irish Breakfast meeting held at the Vista Village Pub on Saturday, April 9.
The Landsels have provided mindfulness-based stress relief meditation classes and ethical instruction to the men in the Vista Detention Center's "Veterans Moving Forward Program," and to the Los Colinas Women's Detention Center for the last three years.
Submitted by Friendly So...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)