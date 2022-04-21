Friendly Sons of St. Patrick present quilt for community service

At their April 9 meeting, from left, Margaret Landsel and Ron Landsel are presented with a commemorative quilt in recognition of their distinguished community service from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, North County and the American Combat Veterans of War by Brigadier General David Brahms, USMC Ret. (FSOSP), Ken Warsh (FSOSP), Bill Rider (FSOSP) and President/CEO of ACVOW. Village News/Courtesy photo

VISTA – Margaret and Ron Landsel were presented with a commemorative quilt in recognition of their distinguished Community Service, from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, North County and the American Combat Veterans of War; during their Irish Breakfast meeting held at the Vista Village Pub on Saturday, April 9.

The Landsels have provided mindfulness-based stress relief meditation classes and ethical instruction to the men in the Vista Detention Center's "Veterans Moving Forward Program," and to the Los Colinas Women's Detention Center for the last three years.

