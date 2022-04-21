Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Friendly Sons of St. Patrick present quilt for community service

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 4:22pm

At their April 9 meeting, from left, Margaret Landsel and Ron Landsel are presented with a commemorative quilt in recognition of their distinguished community service from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, North County and the American Combat Veterans of War by Brigadier General David Brahms, USMC Ret. (FSOSP), Ken Warsh (FSOSP), Bill Rider (FSOSP) and President/CEO of ACVOW. Village News/Courtesy photo

VISTA – Margaret and Ron Landsel were presented with a commemorative quilt in recognition of their distinguished Community Service, from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, North County and the American Combat Veterans of War; during their Irish Breakfast meeting held at the Vista Village Pub on Saturday, April 9.

The Landsels have provided mindfulness-based stress relief meditation classes and ethical instruction to the men in the Vista Detention Center's "Veterans Moving Forward Program," and to the Los Colinas Women's Detention Center for the last three years.

Submitted by Friendly So...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/23/2022 18:37