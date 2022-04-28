Nine Warriors participate in letter of intent ceremony

Fallbrook Warrior athletes signing their letters of intent include, from left, Baylee Howley for softball, Tiahna Padilla for rugby, Mitchell Baker for baseball, Rose Wagner for pole vaulting, Cole Tenger for lacrosse, Jordan Duncan for rugby, Brianna Beath for rugby and Naiya Kurnik for basketball. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Nine Fallbrook High School seniors participated in a letter of intent signing ceremony at the school April 19.

Eight of them were present at the morning ceremony: Mitchell Baker will play baseball for San Diego Christian College; Brianna Beath will be part of the Lindenwood University women's rugby program; Jordan Duncan will be on the Dartmouth College women's rugby team; Baylee Howley will play softball for the University of North Dakota; Naya Kurnik will be a member of the Vassar College women's basketball team; Tianha Padilla will continue her rugby car...