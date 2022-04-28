Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Nine Warriors participate in letter of intent ceremony

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:25pm

Fallbrook Warrior athletes signing their letters of intent include, from left, Baylee Howley for softball, Tiahna Padilla for rugby, Mitchell Baker for baseball, Rose Wagner for pole vaulting, Cole Tenger for lacrosse, Jordan Duncan for rugby, Brianna Beath for rugby and Naiya Kurnik for basketball. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Nine Fallbrook High School seniors participated in a letter of intent signing ceremony at the school April 19.

Eight of them were present at the morning ceremony: Mitchell Baker will play baseball for San Diego Christian College; Brianna Beath will be part of the Lindenwood University women's rugby program; Jordan Duncan will be on the Dartmouth College women's rugby team; Baylee Howley will play softball for the University of North Dakota; Naya Kurnik will be a member of the Vassar College women's basketball team; Tianha Padilla will continue her rugby car...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:25