Thanks to Foundation for Senior Care

I want to thank the ladies at the Foundation for Senior Care, I don’t know what I would do without them. I am 84 and can’t drive because I have no feeling in my feet after back surgery. Linda and Terry drive seniors wherever they need to go. If Maria, who is in charge of transportation and sets up appointments, doesn’t have a driver, she does it herself.

They do so much for people. For example, I had no way to get my prescriptions and CVS couldn’t fill both of them, so Village Pharmacy had one of them. Linda took me to Village Pharmacy first to pick up the one prescription and then to CVS to pick up the other; she was so patient when it took longer than expected. After that, she also took me to Major Market to get some groceries!

Perla helps too; they are the kindest and sweetest ladies you could meet. They will also arrange a ride out of Fallbrook for appointments out of town, and they need more volunteer drivers to help them. They are just wonderful, good people.

Cathy Woodrey