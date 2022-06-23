Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Thanks to Foundation for Senior Care

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 2:25pm



I want to thank the ladies at the Foundation for Senior Care, I don’t know what I would do without them. I am 84 and can’t drive because I have no feeling in my feet after back surgery. Linda and Terry drive seniors wherever they need to go. If Maria, who is in charge of transportation and sets up appointments, doesn’t have a driver, she does it herself.

They do so much for people. For example, I had no way to get my prescriptions and CVS couldn’t fill both of them, so Village Pharmacy had one of them. Linda took me to Village Pharmacy first to pick up the one prescription and then to CVS to pick up the other; she was so patient when it took longer than expected. After that, she also took me to Major Market to get some groceries!

Perla helps too; they are the kindest and sweetest ladies you could meet. They will also arrange a ride out of Fallbrook for appointments out of town, and they need more volunteer drivers to help them. They are just wonderful, good people.

Cathy Woodrey

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/29/2022 00:26