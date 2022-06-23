Warriors reach second round of girls lacrosse playoffs
Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:53pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Last year Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team reached the CIF playoffs for the first time in the program’s history, although the Warriors lost in the first round. This year Fallbrook reached the second round of the CIF playoffs.
“We had a good run at it,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.
The two playoff games gave Fallbrook an overall season record of 17-4. “Very happy,” Berg said. “It went well.”
Fallbrook’s Valley League record was 4-2, which placed the Warriors second in the standings. Sage Creek won all six of the Bobcats’ V...
