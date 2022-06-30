Children stay cool and learn pool safety

Lesson information

The 2022 Swim America Program is sponsored by the Fallbrook Union High School District. Sean P. Redmond is the program director.

Classes are weekly with the last one starting July 25. A Parent/Tot class for 2 and under is offered at 9:15, 10:00 and 10:45 a.m. The 40 minute morning classes begin at 8:30 a.m., last one starting at 11:30. Adult Lap Swim...