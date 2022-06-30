Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2022-2023 fiscal year may file an application to appeal their value between July 2 and Nov. 30.

The Clerk of the County Assessment Appeals Board, Andrew Potter, announced the filing period Thursday, June 23.

Applications and information booklets are available on the County's website at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/cob/aab.html. Residents may also pick them up and speak with Clerk of the Board staff at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471.

To file an appeal application, taxpayers should know their parcel or tax bill number, property address, and must state their opinion of the property's market value on the application. Applications must be received by the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 or postmarked by midnight of Nov. 30.

Applications and forms can be mailed to: Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Assessment Appeals, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471.