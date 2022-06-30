Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:59am

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2022-2023 fiscal year may file an application to appeal their value between July 2 and Nov. 30.

The Clerk of the County Assessment Appeals Board, Andrew Potter, announced the filing period Thursday, June 23.

Applications and information booklets are available on the County's website at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/cob/aab.html. Residents may also pick them up and speak with Clerk of the Board staff at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471.

To file an appeal application, taxpayers should know their parcel or tax bill number, property address, and must state their opinion of the property's market value on the application. Applications must be received by the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 or postmarked by midnight of Nov. 30.

Applications and forms can be mailed to: Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Assessment Appeals, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021