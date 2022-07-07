Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Heat brings out pests to damage rose bushes

 
Last updated 7/8/2022 at 6:52pm

Do not remove desiccated leaves in hot weather; they provide some shade to protect the cane from sunburn.

Frank Brines

Master Rosarian

When it feels as though Mother Nature is out to get gardeners living in the Temecula Valley and other regions that predictably experience hot summers, and the wind parches our skin, we have the luxury of going indoors. Meanwhile, our roses have to just stay put.

Roses don't like intense heat any more than most of us do. Their priority is to live. The plant will conserve its resources for roots, canes, leaves and bloom – in that order. When it's hot, roses want lots of water and heat relief rather than food.

Blooms will be smaller with sunburned petals and le...



