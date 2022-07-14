Give blood or platelets to help prevent a summer blood shortage

Chance at Shark Week merchandise package for those who come to give thanks to Discovery

SAN DIEGO – The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.

In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. Here in the Southern California Region, 13% less donations were made than expected. When less people answer t...