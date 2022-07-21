New team member joins Legacy Endowment

FALLBROOK – Angela Calderon recently joined Legacy Endowment Community Foundation's team as its new Associate Director/Programs Officer.

"You'll be seeing more and more of Angela in the coming year," said executive director Jean Larsen. "She will be attending various community events to learn all she can about the area, as well as gathering data about the many nonprofits in the region, who are supporting vitally important needs."

Calderon follows in the footsteps of Jan Pichel, who retired earlier this year, and who represented Legacy for almost a decade. Calderon will be utilizing her e...