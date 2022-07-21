Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New team member joins Legacy Endowment

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2022 at 1:53pm

FALLBROOK – Angela Calderon recently joined Legacy Endowment Community Foundation's team as its new Associate Director/Programs Officer.

"You'll be seeing more and more of Angela in the coming year," said executive director Jean Larsen. "She will be attending various community events to learn all she can about the area, as well as gathering data about the many nonprofits in the region, who are supporting vitally important needs."

Calderon follows in the footsteps of Jan Pichel, who retired earlier this year, and who represented Legacy for almost a decade. Calderon will be utilizing her e...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/22/2022 02:08