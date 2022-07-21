California removes enough trash to fill garbage bags lining the state's entire coastline, twice.
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 12:51pm
SACRAMENTO – Enough trash to fill trash bags lining the entire California coastline twice over. That's how much trash has been removed in the first year of Governor Gavin Newsom's Clean California initiative.
In just the first 12 months since the $1.1 billion multiyear cleanup effort began last July, Clean California has removed 12,700 tons of trash – which would fill enough trash bags to line the California coastline two times – from California's roadways, funded 231 projects to revitalize underserved communities, and created nearly 1,500 jobs – with thousands more expected in the...
