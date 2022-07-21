Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California removes enough trash to fill garbage bags lining the state's entire coastline, twice.

 
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 12:51pm

Caltrans recently cut the ribbon at the first Clean California-funded project. Formerly a site of frequent illegal dumping (left), the Vance Avenue Parklet project created a recreational area along the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge (right).

SACRAMENTO – Enough trash to fill trash bags lining the entire California coastline twice over. That's how much trash has been removed in the first year of Governor Gavin Newsom's Clean California initiative.

In just the first 12 months since the $1.1 billion multiyear cleanup effort began last July, Clean California has removed 12,700 tons of trash – which would fill enough trash bags to line the California coastline two times – from California's roadways, funded 231 projects to revitalize underserved communities, and created nearly 1,500 jobs – with thousands more expected in the...



