FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Child Development Center presents “An Evening of Revelry,” a fundraiser, Aug. 27 from 5-9 p.m. at Monserate Winery, 2737 Gird Road. The event includes dinner, dancing, drinks, a silent auction and cornhole tournament. Tickets are $100 each; to order tickets, email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Child Development Center.