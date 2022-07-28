Things to do when moving into a new home

Start packing seldom-used items first and don't forget to label the boxes.

FALLBROOK – Want a hassle-free move? The key is to be organized and plan your move well in advance. We've got you covered:

Six weeks before:

• Buy moving supplies such as boxes, tape, bubble wrap and other moving essentials.

• Downsize belongings. This will help save money on your move. Sell or donate anything you don't want to bring into your new house.

• Give your current employer proper notice of your leave.

• Notify current service providers – power, cable, cellphone company, and mail subscriptions to transfer or cancel.

• Start making an inventory of...