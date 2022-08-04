Expanded Learning Opportunities growing in FUESD

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Following a presentation at the July 18 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District by Dr. Kimberly Huesing, assistant superintendent of educational services, and Lillian Perez, director of Expanded Learning Opportunities, trustees unanimously approved a plan for the 2022 school year to offer additional programming to students outside of the regular school day and/or school year.

Dr. Candace Singh, superintendent, told the board in the opening of the meeting that the recently expanded state budget for education will provide additi...