Encore Club welcomes former Newcomers to its group

Seen at the Fly-up Luncheon, where Newcomers move up to the Encore Club are, from left, Bertha Duncan, Cheryl Simmen, Janell Makaipo, Marcia Stuart, and Dorothy Camper. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Encore, a wonderful social organization in the Fallbrook community, is beginning another exciting year. After its summer hiatus, members look forward to getting together with their friends and neighbors for great activities, special events, and interesting speakers throughout the coming year.

During the summer, the board hosted a luncheon for its newest members at the 127 West Social House. These ladies are coming up after a few years with their sister organization "Newcomers," a group especially for people new to the Fallbrook Bonsall area.

The next step after making friends and learning all about the Fallbrook area is moving on to Encore. Where they continue making friends, enjoying all kinds of social activities, games, outings and learning more interesting things about the greater community.

People do not have to have been a member of Newcomers to join Encore. They can drop in and get acquainted or join right then if they choose. The "Welcome Mat" is always out. Anyone interested in joining can also contact the group at http://www.Fallbrookencoreclub.com and Ardis Duhachek, membership chair.

Their first meeting of the year is Sept. 6, at Christ The King Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. and business meeting at 10:00 a.m.

They meet on the first Tuesday of the month. Everyone's welcome, men and women.

Submitted by the Encore Club.