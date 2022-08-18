Summer program offers Nutrition to Grow On
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 11:03am
FALLBROOK – Every Thursday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. for eight weeks in June and July, between eight and 16 third and fourth grade student members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County traveled by bus to garden areas at the Fallbrook Wellness Center on East Mission Road to learn how to plant and grow fruits and vegetables.
Nutrition to Grow On is a collaborative...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)