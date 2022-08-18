Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use

Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in Page, Ariz., on Sept. 9, 2011. Some 40 million people in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming draw from the Colorado River and its tributaries. This week, although after presstime, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to publish hydrology projections that would trigger agreed-upon cuts to states that rely on the river. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Sam Metz and Felicia Fonseca

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY – Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.

More than two decades of drought have done little to deter the region from diverting more water than flows through it, depleting key reservoirs to levels that now jeopardize water delivery and hydropower production.

Cities and farms in seven U.S. states are bracing for cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of th...