Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:29am
Sam Metz and Felicia Fonseca
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY – Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.
More than two decades of drought have done little to deter the region from diverting more water than flows through it, depleting key reservoirs to levels that now jeopardize water delivery and hydropower production.
Cities and farms in seven U.S. states are bracing for cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of th...
