Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Simple tips to reduce energy use during a flex alert

State grid operator asks all Californians to conserve energy to help prevent power outages

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:49pm



SAN DIEGO – In response to a voluntary Flex Alert issued by the state grid operator due to high temperatures, San Diego Gas & Electric is urging customers to visit its website to learn about simple actions they can take to reduce their energy use while still staying cool.

SDG&E’s one-stop-resource, sdge.com/myenergy, features a series of tried-and-true tips that can make an immediate difference. Energy conservation is particularly important during the peak hours of 4-9 p.m. when the grid is typically under the most stress due to waning solar energy and rising energy demand.

No-cost en...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/25/2022 01:02