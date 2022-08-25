Simple tips to reduce energy use during a flex alert

State grid operator asks all Californians to conserve energy to help prevent power outages

SAN DIEGO – In response to a voluntary Flex Alert issued by the state grid operator due to high temperatures, San Diego Gas & Electric is urging customers to visit its website to learn about simple actions they can take to reduce their energy use while still staying cool.

SDG&E’s one-stop-resource, sdge.com/myenergy, features a series of tried-and-true tips that can make an immediate difference. Energy conservation is particularly important during the peak hours of 4-9 p.m. when the grid is typically under the most stress due to waning solar energy and rising energy demand.

No-cost en...