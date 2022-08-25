U.S. News & World Report names Southwest Healthcare System a high performing hospital for stroke, COPD, heart failure, kidney failure

RIVERSIDE COUNTY − U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, named Southwest Healthcare System, including Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar and Rancho Springs Medical Center in Murrieta, as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure and kidney failure. It is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisio...