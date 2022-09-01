Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCPG seeks Dark Sky Community status

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/1/2022 at 4:33pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group would like to see Fallbrook become recognized as an International Dark Sky Community.

The Aug. 15 planning group meeting included a presentation from Luisa Veltman of the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance on establishing Fallbrook as an International Dark Sky Community. The planning group then voted 13-0, with Lee DeMeo absent and one vacancy, to write a letter to the International Dark Sky Association expressing the planning group’s interest in becoming a Dark Sky Community and to request an update to the county’s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/02/2022 09:52