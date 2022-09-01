FCPG seeks Dark Sky Community status

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group would like to see Fallbrook become recognized as an International Dark Sky Community.

The Aug. 15 planning group meeting included a presentation from Luisa Veltman of the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance on establishing Fallbrook as an International Dark Sky Community. The planning group then voted 13-0, with Lee DeMeo absent and one vacancy, to write a letter to the International Dark Sky Association expressing the planning group’s interest in becoming a Dark Sky Community and to request an update to the county’s...