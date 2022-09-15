Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Christ the King offers its 36th Annual Fall Craft Faire

 
Last updated 9/15/2022 at 2:46pm

A variety of handcrafted items will be offered at the Fall Craft Faire at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Oct. 15. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – All are invited to come to Christ the King Lutheran Church's 36th Annual Fall Craft Faire, Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. This event has developed into a fun and exciting opportunity to support several local charitable organizations, such as Ronald McDonald House, Women's Resource Center, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Foundation for Senior Care and Solutions for Change, to name a few.

In addition, Christ the King distributes the funds to assist Lutheran World Relief, which serves around the world to help end poverty, injustice and human suffering.

As part of this year's Craft Faire, there will be handcrafted items, baked goods, a cookie walk, frozen meals, a silent auction and a variety of local vendors showcasing their creations. This day will be a great opportunity for a little early Christmas shopping, which will help many deserving organizations meet the demands currently being placed on them.

For more information, contact Christ the King at 760-728-3256.

Submitted by Christ the King Lutheran Church.

 

