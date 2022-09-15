Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ramsey leads Rat Rod group to Cajon Classic Cruise

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/16/2022 at 2:47pm

Jim Ramsey poses with his Rat Rod at Cajon Classic Cruise, Aug. 17. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The theme of the Aug. 17 Cajon Classic Cruise car show in El Cajon was Rat Rod Rally. Not only did Jim Ramsey make the trip from his Fallbrook home for the car show, but he led a contingent of Rat Rod owners.

"It was just fun. Great time," Ramsey said.

A Rat Rod is a custom car which showcases the parts, including non-automotive items which have been transformed into car pieces, rather than the appearance of the car. Ramsey has had his Rat Rod, which utilizes a 1946 GMC chassis, for about five years.

A club called 5150 Rat Rods is, to Ramsey's knowledge, th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/18/2022 15:40