Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Connections Academy welcomes new and returning students

Network of tuition-free TK-12 online public schools start its school year receiving high marks on Parent Satisfaction Survey

 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – Students across 32 counties in California logged onto their computers Sept. 6 for their first day of the 2022-2023 school year at California Connections Academy, a tuition free-online public school for students in grades TK-12. The school serves more than 8,100 new and returning students across California.

California Connections Academy, now in its 18th year of serving students across the Golden State, has a demonstrated history of expertise in the independent study, learning-from-home model. Equipped with highly skilled teachers and a curriculum that emphasizes...



