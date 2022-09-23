Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Current high school trustees will select replacement

 
Last updated 9/23/2022 at 7:46am



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

With three incumbent trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District deciding not to run again in the Nov. 7 general election, it creates an unusual twist in Trustee Area 2, where no candidates decided to run.

Area 2 covers a large portion of Camp Pendleton and, according to the attorney representing the district, the current five trustees have the responsibility to select an interim trustee for Area 2 before the incumbents leave office in December. The interim position would be for a two-year term, until the November 2024 election. That’s whe...



