Current high school trustees will select replacement

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

With three incumbent trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District deciding not to run again in the Nov. 7 general election, it creates an unusual twist in Trustee Area 2, where no candidates decided to run.

Area 2 covers a large portion of Camp Pendleton and, according to the attorney representing the district, the current five trustees have the responsibility to select an interim trustee for Area 2 before the incumbents leave office in December. The interim position would be for a two-year term, until the November 2024 election. That’s whe...