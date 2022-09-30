Alumni picnic is just one part of Homecoming weekend

FALLBROOK – Traditionally held on the third Sunday in October, this year will be the first time in many years that the Alumni Picnic will be held on the same weekend as the Fallbrook High School Homecoming celebration. Beginning on Friday, Oct. 14, before the JV football game, alumni can tour Fallbrook High School between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m.

Those who wish can caravan into Fallbrook for dinner at their favorite restaurant, then as a group head on back to FHS to the Varsity Football Homecoming game where they will cheer the Fallbrook Warriors on to victory.

For details and to reserve a spot, alumni are asked to contact Bob Johnston, 760-723-3037 or [email protected]

All former Fallbrook High School students are also invited to join the Fallbrook Alumni Association at Live Oak Park for its annual Alumni Picnic Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The picnic features a delicious tri-tip lunch prepared by FUHS's own Agricultural Department students.

In addition to reunions and memories, a photo booth and the ever-popular Opportunity Drawing add up to a fun day for all who attend. A $25 lunch reservation fee is requested by Oct. 6. For those not ordering lunch, a "heads-up" seating reservation will be appreciated.

For more information, picnic flyers can be obtained at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the Fallbrook Historical Society. For more details, contact Jan Mahr, [email protected] or 760-421-8038.

Also, available for viewing that Saturday and Sunday, the Fallbrook Historical Society’s feature for the month of October will be Fallbrook High School's Homecoming memorabilia - a display well worth seeing.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Alumni Association.