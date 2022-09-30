BWC programs have a little something for everyone

BONSALL – From dogs, flowers and home building to Christmas carols, trains and butterflies.... a variety of informational and entertaining programs are slated for the Bonsall Woman's Club meetings on the first Friday of each month, October through June, at the Bonsall Community Center. The exception to this is the Nov. 10 meeting that has been scheduled for the second Thursday of November due to preparation of the community center as a polling site.

Care-Rite Vocational Services will be the featured program at the Oct. 7 meeting. This 501(c)(3) organization is family-owned and operated to support adults with intellectual disabilities. By teaching vocational and life skills, Care-Rite empowers participants to live more self-sufficient, independent, productive lives. Steve Gilpin, owner and program director, and Mike Visser, manager of business operations, will bring six adults to the BWC meeting to demonstrate one of the vocational skills taught in the program: flower bouquet designing.

Next Step Service Dogs Director Ian Dunbar introduces a Bernese Mountain puppy that will enter the training program, at the BWC September meeting.

Anyone attending this BWC meeting may bring clean, gently used vases to donate to Care-Rite, to be used for future job training/skills-building and fundraising.

At the September meeting, Next Step Service Dogs was the featured program. The NSSD founder explained how this 501(c)(3) program provides support dogs for military veterans who have visible and invisible injuries.

Despite dealing with some restrictions caused by covid, BWC recently donated more than $11,000 to 20 different charitable programs, and more than $15,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about the BWC can attend the monthly meetings, review information on https://www.bonsallwomansclub.org/ or request information through email, [email protected]

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club.