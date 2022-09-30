Firehouse Que and Brew, Curtain Call Company offer a dinner theater murder mystery

FALLBROOK – Firehouse Que and Brew and Curtain Call Company are working together again in offering "Audition for Murder," a Dinner Theater Murder Mystery at the restaurant Sunday, Oct. 9; Monday, Oct. 10, and Tuesday, Oct. 11. A three course dinner will begin being served promptly at 6 p.m., and the show will begin as soon as the plates are cleared from the main course.

Beef, chicken, and vegan options will be available. The $49 ticket includes dinner, non-alcoholic drinks, dessert, and the show. Tickets are available at Firehouse Que and Brew or at https://www.curtaincallcompany.com/ or by calling 760-468-9774. There will be no tickets available at the door, advanced sales only. These shows usually sell out as seating is very limited.

"Audition for Murder," written by Eileen Moushey, is an audience participation murder mystery in which a small number of audience members will be invited to "audition" for a small role in the movie, "The Red Babushka." As dessert is served, all audience members will be invited to study the clues, interrogate the suspects, and vote for "who done it."

Famous film director, Danielle Howard, is auditioning for “extras” in her soon-to-filmed epic, “The Red Babushka.” Audience members are recruited to “read” for roles and Danielle stages scenes using them and her “stars.” One of these is her sister, Diane, a “serious” dramatic actress of the theatre. The other is her sister, Katie, a “not-so-serious” (but very popular) television star.

Katie and Diane are appearing together for the first time – if Danielle can keep them from killing each other, that is. But while she is able to prevent that particular homicide, she is powerless when Katie’s drunken ex-husband is poisoned. Or when her assistant is shot, in a stage “accident.” A star-struck young security guard takes charge of the investigation.

For more information, call 760-468-9774.

Submitted by Curtain Call Company.