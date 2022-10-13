High school Students of Month recognized
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
The first monthly recognition of Student of the Month from the public high schools in Fallbrook was held Thursday, Oct. 6, with four students selected – Jose Velasquez from Ivy High School, and Liberty Benitez, Ashley Schlumpberger and Anthony Thomas from Fallbrook High School.
The students in the Fallbrook Union High School District were honored at a breakfast hosted by North Coast Church. Teachers from the schools in the district nominated students and the community SOM committee made the selections. Clubs and businesses in town gave a gift bag t...
