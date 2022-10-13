Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

High school Students of Month recognized

 
Last updated 10/13/2022 at 4:37pm

Fallbrook's October Students of the Month are, from left, Jose Vesasquez, Anthony Thomas, Liberty Benitez and Ashley Schlumpberger. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The first monthly recognition of Student of the Month from the public high schools in Fallbrook was held Thursday, Oct. 6, with four students selected – Jose Velasquez from Ivy High School, and Liberty Benitez, Ashley Schlumpberger and Anthony Thomas from Fallbrook High School.

The students in the Fallbrook Union High School District were honored at a breakfast hosted by North Coast Church. Teachers from the schools in the district nominated students and the community SOM committee made the selections. Clubs and businesses in town gave a gift bag t...



