Rainbow MWD adds Dentro De Lomas Pump Station to Hoch design contract

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Last year, the Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved a professional services contract with Hoch Consulting to design the Hutton and Turner pump stations. On Aug. 30, the board amended the contract to add the Dentro De Lomas Pump Station to the work.

The 4-0 vote, with Miguel Gasca absent, authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to execute a change order adding $299,061 to the original $166,149 amount and adding the scope of services necessary for the third pump station. The action also extends the end of the contract from June 30, 2022, t...